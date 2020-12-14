Charles Oliveira Wants Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 2 Winner

Charles Oliveira will be paying close attention the main event of UFC 257.

In the main event of that card, of course, is Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier. Although the winner of that fight will be looking for a title fight, Oliveira believes he should be standing across the winner with the vacant belt on the line.

“Khabib swore on his father’s grave that he wasn’t going to come back, so when a man does that, I don’t think he’s going to come back,” Oliveira said through an interpreter at the UFC 256 post-fight news conference. “(Justin) Gaethje can fight whoever, but I want the winner of Conor and Poirier. I have eight wins in a row, seven of those I finish the fights, and I don’t let it go to the judges hands, I finish fights. I deserve (it), I’m in the position to be fighting for the belt.”

Charles Oliveira picked up the biggest win of his career as he dominated Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 256. Although Oliveira is looking to fight the winner of McGregor-Poirier 2, the Brazilian says he doesn’t have a preference on which one he fights.