Chase Hooper Credits Ben Askren, Ryan Hall For UFC 256 Win

Chase Hooper has credited Ben Askren and Ryan Hall for his UFC 256 comeback win.

Hooper opened up the pay-per-view event against Peter Barrett and in the first two rounds was getting picked apart on the feet. His leg was also badly damaged, but in the third round, went for an imanari roll and got it. He then attacked the leg of Barrett and eventually got him to tap to secure his second UFC win.

Following the win, Hooper sung the praise of Askren and Hall who he trained with in the lead up to the fight.

“For this camp, this whole six months since the last fight, I was taking any opportunity I had to train. I got to train with Ryan Hall – that was a crazy experience. I always wanted to do that,” Hooper said after the fight. “It was cool to be in the room with him, having him go hard, getting to learn from him. I also got to go train with ‘Poppa’ Ben Askren in Wisconsin (and) also Michael Chiesa’s gym – all these great guys that I was able to go train with.”

Chase Hooper is now 2-1 in the UFC and returned to the win column after suffering his first career loss to Alex Caceres at UFC 250 this past June.