Chase Sherman Returns At UFC Sao Paulo

The UFC has added a heavyweight contest to its UFC Sao Paulo event next month.

MMA Fighting reports that Chase Sherman will face Augusto Sakai on the September 22nd card. Sherman is searching for his first victory off back-to-back losses to Shamil Abdurakhimov and Justin Willis.

Sakai earned a UFC contract after his performance on Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil. He went 4-1-1 in Bellator between the years 2013 and 2017. His only loss was a split decision to former UFC heavyweight Cheick Kongo.

UFC Sao Paulo is being headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa. Check out the full lineup for the event below: