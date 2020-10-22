Chase Sherman Suspended 9-Months For Failed Drug Test

UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a 9-month suspension from USADA for a failed drug test taken in May. Sherman tested positive for anastrozole from a sample taken from him on May 13th, 2020. He defeated Isaac Villanueva that night by finishing him in the 2nd round.

Sherman was able to show that his use of anastrozole is from before he entered the USADA testing pool. He did not declare prior use of it in his onboarding documents with the organization, however. USADA released a statement on its findings.

“While Sherman provided sufficient evidence that his use of anastrozole occurred prior to entering the program, he did not declare anastrozole on his onboarding declaration form and therefore he faces a violation for the presence of the substance in his sample,” USADA’s statement reads.

Sherman only being suspended 9 months is due to his cooperation with officials during the process.

“Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information,” USADA’s statement on Sherman’s suspension continues.

Sherman’s suspension is from when his sample was collected in May. He will be eligible to fight again in February of next year.

Sherman’s fight in May was his first back with the promotion since 2018. After dropping 3 straight fights to end his UFC contract, he rattled off 3 straight wins for the Island Fights promotion in 2018/19.