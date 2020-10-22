Friday, October 23, 2020

Chase Sherman Suspended 9-Months For Failed Drug Test

By Ian Carey
Chase Sherman
Image Credit: Sherdog

UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a 9-month suspension from USADA for a failed drug test taken in May. Sherman tested positive for anastrozole from a sample taken from him on May 13th, 2020. He defeated Isaac Villanueva that night by finishing him in the 2nd round.

Sherman was able to show that his use of anastrozole is from before he entered the USADA testing pool. He did not declare prior use of it in his onboarding documents with the organization, however. USADA released a statement on its findings.

“While Sherman provided sufficient evidence that his use of anastrozole occurred prior to entering the program, he did not declare anastrozole on his onboarding declaration form and therefore he faces a violation for the presence of the substance in his sample,” USADA’s statement reads.

Sherman only being suspended 9 months is due to his cooperation with officials during the process.

“Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information,” USADA’s statement on Sherman’s suspension continues.

Sherman’s suspension is from when his sample was collected in May. He will be eligible to fight again in February of next year.

Sherman’s fight in May was his first back with the promotion since 2018. After dropping 3 straight fights to end his UFC contract, he rattled off 3 straight wins for the Island Fights promotion in 2018/19.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Being Removed From Rankings, Calls Out Chimaev

Leon Edwards was officially removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity yesterday. He had been ranked #3 in the welterweight division....
Read more
Editorials

UFC 254 Predictions: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Fortunately for us all, we will have to wait less than usual for this pay per view to kick off, as the...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Weigh-In Results: Khabib/Gaethje Showdown Official

The UFC 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is official! Also...
Read more
Interviews

Jonathan Martinez Hopes Thomas Almeida Win Gets Him Credit He Deserves, Calls For Luke Sanders Fight

Jonathan Martinez immediately jumped at the chance to fight Thomas Almeida. At UFC Fight Island 6, Martinez stepped up...
Read more
UFC

Walt Harris Admits He’s In A Better Place Emotionally Ahead Of UFC 254 Fight Compared To May Return

Walt Harris knows he's emotionally ready to fight again compared to when he fought in May. In May, Harris...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Gets Quick Return, Set To Take On Rob Font In December

Despite losing to Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Moraes wanted to get a quick turnaround and he got his wish. Moraes...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Confident He Will Eventually Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson is confident he and Khabib Nurmagomedov will eventually fight. For years now, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been...
Read more
UFC

Chase Sherman Suspended 9-Months For Failed Drug Test

UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a 9-month suspension from USADA for a failed drug test taken in May. Sherman tested positive...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube