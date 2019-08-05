Chatri Sityodtong Praises Cris Cyborg As Greatest Female Fighter In History

Cris Cyborg has been released from the UFC and now many promotions will no doubt be after her. Although Chatri Sityodtong didn’t confirm he would make an offer, he did indeed praise the former UFC champ.

“I love ‘Cyborg’,” Sityodtong said to Sherdog. “Not only is she the greatest female martial artist in history, but she also has a heart of gold. I respect most that Cris [Justino] wants to use her voice and platform to inspire and help the world.

“Ultimately, she is an inspiration to millions around the world for her life story, achievements, and her values.”

Cyborg will no doubt be one of, if not the most sought after free agent in MMA in years. Promotions like, Bellator, ONE Championship, RIZIN, and PFL all seem like logical suitors. It will all come down to where she decides to go, but many believe she is the greatest female fighter in history.

The former champ is coming off of a decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. Before that, she had lost to Amanda Nunes by knockout in under a minute and lost her belt. The loss was also her first since her pro debut.