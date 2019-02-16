Check Out Last-Minute Bellator 216 Betting Odds

Take a look at the Bellator 216 betting odds.

Tonight (Feb. 16), Bellator 216 will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event will be headlined by a Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix match-up. Michael Page and Paul Daley will collide. The co-main event is set to feature heavyweight action. Former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov will go one-on-one with Cheick Kongo in a rematch. Speaking of rematches, Roy Nelson and Mirko Cro Cop will share the cage once again.

Bellator 216 Betting Odds

The oddsmakers have their last-minute favorites and underdogs before the event begins. You can peep the odds below courtesy of 5Dimes (via BestFightOdds.com):

Michael Page (-240) vs. Paul Daley (+200)

Vitaly Minakov (-550) vs. Cheick Kongo (+450)

Roy Nelson (+142) vs. Mirko Cro Cop (-157)

Yaroslav Amosov (-315) vs. Erick Silva (+265)

Valerie Loureda (-750) vs. Colby Fletcher (+450)

Bellator 216’s main card will air exclusively on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can check back on MMA News for a live stream of that portion of the card. Of course we’ll also be providing live results throughout the night. We’ll also have you covered with highlights and post-fight tidbits. If you didn’t catch the weigh-in results, peep them here.

Are the Bellator 216 odds surprising, or did you expect it?