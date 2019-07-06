Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 239

The final UFC 239 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 239 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight title bout between champ Amanda Nunes and former champion Holly Holm.

According to oddsmakers, Jones is a -600 favorite over Santos, who is a +450 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Holm being a +280 underdog against Nunes, who is a -340 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (-600) vs. Thiago Santos (+450)

Amanda Nunes (-340) vs. Holly Holm (+280)

Ben Askren (-245) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+205)

Luke Rockhold (-225) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+185)

Michael Chiesa (-335) vs. Diego Sanchez (+275)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Arnold Allen (-370) vs. Gilbert Melendez (+310)

Claudia Gadelha (-225) vs. Randa Markos (+185)

Marlon Vera (N/A) vs. Nohelin Hernandez (N/A)

Song Yadong (-240) vs. Alejandro Perez (+200)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-600) vs. Jack Marshman (+450)

Ismail Naurdiev (-500) vs. Chance Rencountre (+400)

Julia Avila (-240) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+200)

