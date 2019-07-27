Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 240

The final UFC 240 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 240 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar. The co-main event features a women’s featherweight bout between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout, and Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout rounds out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Holloway is a -400 favorite over Edgar, who is a +325 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Spencer being a +450 underdog against Cyborg, who is a -600 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Max Holloway (-400) vs. Frankie Edgar (+325)

Cristiane Justino (-600) vs. Felicia Spencer (+450)

Geoff Neal (-340) vs. Niko Price (+280)

Arman Tsarukyan (-200) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (+170)

Krzysztof Jotko (-160) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+140)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN2)

Viviane Araujo (-250) vs. Alexis Davis (+210)

Hakeem Dawodu (-400) vs. Yoshinori Horie (+325)

Gavin Tucker (-125) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+105)

Alexandre Pantoja (-125) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+105)

Preliminary Card (7:00 PM ET, Fight Pass)

Gillian Robertson (-130) vs. Sarah Frota (+110)

Kyle Stewart (-115) vs. Erik Koch (-105)