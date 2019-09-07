Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 242

The final UFC 242 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 242 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main event features a bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. The co-headliner features a lightweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 12 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout, Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout, and Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

UFC 242 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, Khabib is a –460 favorite over Poirier, who is a +365 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Felder being a +135 underdog against Barboza, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (2 PM ET/PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-460) vs. Dustin Poirier (+365)

Edson Barboza (-155) vs. Paul Felder (+135)

Islam Makhachev (-325) vs. Davi Ramos (+265)

Curtis Blaydes (-485) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (+385)

Mairbek Taisumov (-265) vs. Diego Ferreira (+215)

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET/FX)

Andrea Lee (-225) vs. Joanne Calderwood (+185)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-465) vs. Lerone Murphy (+370)

Ottman Azaitar (-225) vs. Teemu Packalén (+185)

Belal Muhammad (-355) vs. Takashi Sato (+295)

Preliminary Card (10:15 AM ET/ESPN+)

Nordine Taleb (-120) vs. Muslim Salikhov (EVEN)

Omari Akhmedov (-120) vs. Zak Cummings (EVEN)

Don Madge (-190) vs. Fares Ziam (+165)