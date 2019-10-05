Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 243

The final UFC 243 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 243 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 5, 2019) from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium live on pay-per-view.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET and ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6 p.m. ET.

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title fight will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout takes place.

UFC 243 Predictions: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

Rounding out the five bout main card is Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac in a heavyweight bout, Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima in a welterweight contest, and Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -115 favorite over Whittaker, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Iaquinta being a +145 underdog against Hooker, who is a -165 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (-115) vs. Robert Whittaker (+105)

Dan Hooker (-165) vs. Al Iaquinta (+145)

Tai Tuivasa (-370) vs. Sergey Spivak (+310)

Dhiego Lima (-150) vs. Luke Jumeau (+130)

Justin Tafa (-125) vs. Yorgan De Castro (+105)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/8 p.m. ET)

Jake Matthews (-280) vs. Rostem Akman (+240)

Maki Pitolo (-310) vs. Callan Potter (+255)

Megan Anderson (-500) vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (+400)

Brad Riddell (-150) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+130)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)

Ji Yeon Kim (-170) vs. Nadia Kassem (+150)

Khalid Taha (-240) vs. Bruno Silva (+200)