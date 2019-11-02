Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 244

The final UFC 244 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The UFC 244 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout for the BMF Title (bad mother f**ker) will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout, Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout, and Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Masvidal is a -160 favorite over Diaz, who is a +140 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Till being a +175 underdog against Gastelum, who is a -210 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jorge Masvidal (-160) vs. Nate Diaz (+140)

Kelvin Gastelum (-210) vs. Darren Till (+175)

Stephen Thompson (-135) vs. Vicente Luque (+115)

Blagoy Ivanov (-125) vs. Derrick Lewis (+105)

Gregor Gillespie (-175) vs. Kevin Lee (+155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Johnny Walker (-155) vs. Corey Anderson (+135)

Shane Burgos (-250) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+210)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-120) vs. Brad Tavares (EVEN)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-155) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Katlyn Chookagian (-160) vs. Jennifer Maia (+140)

Lyman Good (-130) vs. Chance Rencountre (+110)

Hakeem Dawodu (-130) vs. Julio Arce (+110)