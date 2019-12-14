Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 245

The final UFC 245 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 245 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout will headline the show while Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out this five bout main card is Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title, Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo in a bantamweight bout and Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber in a bantamweight showdown.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -185 favorite over Covington, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Volkanovski being a +150 underdog against Holloway, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-185) vs. Colby Covington (+160)

Max Holloway (-170) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+150)

Amanda Nunes (-280) vs. Germaine de Randamie (+240)

Marlon Moraes (-200) vs. Jose Aldo (+170)

Petr Yan (-475) vs. Urijah Faber (+380)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal (-245) v.s Mike Perry (+205)

Ketlen Vieira (-165) vs. Irene Aldana (+145)

Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+130)

Matt Brown (-345) vs. Ben Saunders (+285)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)