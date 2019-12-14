Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 245

By
Andrew Ravens
-
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The final UFC 245 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 

UFC 245 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout will headline the show while Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title will serve as the co-headliner. 

Rounding out this five bout main card is Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the women’s bantamweight title, Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo in a bantamweight bout and Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber in a bantamweight showdown. 

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -185 favorite over Covington, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Volkanovski being a +150 underdog against Holloway, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Kamaru Usman (-185) vs. Colby Covington (+160)
  • Max Holloway (-170) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+150)
  • Amanda Nunes (-280) vs. Germaine de Randamie (+240)
  • Marlon Moraes (-200) vs. Jose Aldo (+170)
  • Petr Yan (-475) vs. Urijah Faber (+380)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Geoff Neal (-245) v.s Mike Perry (+205)
  • Ketlen Vieira (-165) vs. Irene Aldana (+145)
  • Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+130)
  • Matt Brown (-345) vs. Ben Saunders (+285)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Chase Hooper (-115) vs. Daniel Teymur (-105)
  • Kai Kara-France (-165) vs. Brandon Moreno (+145)
  • Viviane Araujo (-170) vs. Jessica Eye (+150)
  • Oskar Piechota (-120) vs. Punahele Soriano (EVEN)