Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 249

The final UFC 249 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 249 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 9, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title will main event the show. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight title takes place.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight showdown, and Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight fight rounds out the five bout main card.

According to oddsmakers, Ferguson is a -185 favorite over Gaethje, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Cruz being a +185 underdog against Cejudo, who is a -225 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson (-185) vs. Justin Gaethje (+160)

Henry Cejudo (-225) vs. Dominick Cruz (+185)

Francis Ngannou (-275) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+235)

Calvin Kattar (-250) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+210)

Greg Hardy (-190) vs. Yorgan de Castro (+165)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 6:00 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (-145) vs. Donald Cerrone (+125)

Fabricio Werdum (-330) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+270)

Carla Esparza (-150) vs. Michelle Waterson (+130)

Vicente Luque (-290) vs. Niko Price (+245)

Bryce Mitchell (-155) vs. Charles Rosa (+135)

Ryan Spann (-400) vs. Sam Alvey (+325)