Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 250

The final UFC 250 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The UFC 250 pay-per-view event is set to take place tonight (Saturday, June 6, 2020) in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. The early prelims start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, and will continue at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Finally, the main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes puts her UFC women’s featherweight title on the line when she takes on the heavy underdog in Felicia Spencer in the main event of this show.

In the co-headliner, the returning former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt meets Raphael Assuncao in a bantamweight showdown.

According to oddsmakers, Nunes is a -650 favorite over Spencer, who is a +475 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Assuncao being a +125 underdog against Garbrandt, who is a -145 favorite.

Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes (-650) vs. Felicia Spencer (+475)

Cody Garbrandt (-145) vs. Raphael Assuncao (+125)

Aljamain Sterling (-120) vs. Cory Sandhagen (EVEN)

Neil Magny (-140) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+120)

Sean O’Malley (-475) vs. Eddie Wineland (+380)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper (-165) vs. Alex Caceres (+145)

Ian Heinisch (-130) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+110)

Cody Stamann (-265) vs. Brian Kelleher (+225)

Charles Byrd (-170) vs. Maki Pitolo (+150)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Perez (-135) vs. Jussier Formiga (+115)

Alonzo Menifield (-220) vs. Devin Clark (+180)

Herbert Burns (-230) vs. Evan Dunham (+190)