Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 251

The final UFC 251 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 251 is here, and it goes down tonight (Sat. July 11, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET and ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The headliner will see Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight title fight while the co-main event will feature Alexander Volkanovski-Max Holloway rematch for the UFC featherweight title.

To finish out the three title fights is Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas in a women’s strawweight bout, and Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant in a women’s flyweight bout rounds out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -275 favorite over Masvidal, who is a +235 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Holloway being a +190 underdog against Volkanovski, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-275) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+235)

Alexander Volkanovski (-230) vs. Max Holloway (+190)

Petr Yan (-225) vs. Jose Aldo (+185)

Rose Namajunas (-210) vs. Jessica Andrade (+175)

Amanda Ribas (-900) vs. Paige VanZant (+600)

Prelims (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir (-160) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+140)

Muslim Salikhov (-135) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+115)

Makwan Amirkhani (-200) vs. Danny Henry (+170)

Leonardo Santos (-175) vs. Roman Bogatov (+155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)