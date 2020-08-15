Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 252

The final UFC 252 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The UFC 252 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The headliner will feature a massive fight with Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title showdown. The two fighters each hold a win over each other.

Moving things along, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera goes down in a bantamweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight contest, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight fight, and Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Miocic is a -120 favorite over Cormier, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Vera being a +260 underdog against O’Malley, who is a -320 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Daniel Cormier (+110) vs. Stipe Miocic (-120)

Sean O’Malley (-320) vs. Marlon Vera (+260)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-140) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+120)

Daniel Pineda +240 vs. Herbert Burns.-280

Merab Dvalishvili (-220) vs. John Dodson (+180)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)