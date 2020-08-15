Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 252

The final UFC 252 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The UFC 252 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
The headliner will feature a massive fight with Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title showdown. The two fighters each hold a win over each other.
Moving things along, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera goes down in a bantamweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight contest, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight fight, and Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Miocic is a -120 favorite over Cormier, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Vera being a +260 underdog against O’Malley, who is a -320 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
- Daniel Cormier (+110) vs. Stipe Miocic (-120)
- Sean O’Malley (-320) vs. Marlon Vera (+260)
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-140) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+120)
- Daniel Pineda +240 vs. Herbert Burns.-280
- Merab Dvalishvili (-220) vs. John Dodson (+180)
Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
- Vinc Pichel (-120) vs. Jim Miller (EVEN)
- Livinha Souza (-155) vs. Ashley Yoder (+135)
- Herbert Burns (-270) vs. Daniel Pineda (+230)
- Virna Jandiroba (-300) vs. Felice Herrig (+250)
- T.J. Brown (-160) vs. Danny Chavez (+140)
- Parker Porter (-125) vs. Chris Daukaus (+105)
- Kai Kamaka III (N/A) vs. Tony Kelley (N/A)