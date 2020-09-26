Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC 253 is here, and it goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight title showdown. Moving things along, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes goes down in a vacant light heavyweight title fight.
Rounding out the main card is Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval in a flyweight contest, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight fight, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -170 favorite over Costa, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Blachowicz being a +240 underdog against Reyes, who is a -280 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (PPV)
Israel Adesanya (-170) vs. Paulo Costa (+150)
Dominick Reyes (-280) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+240)
Kai Kara-France (-240) vs. Brandon Royval (+200)
Ketlen Vieira (-170) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+150)
Zubaira Tukhugov (-120) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (EVEN)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Brad Riddell (-335) vs. Alex da Silva (+275)
Jake Matthews (-750) vs. Diego Sanchez (+525)
Shane Young (-125) vs. Ludovit Klein (+105)
Aleksa Camur (-160) vs. William Knight (+140)
Juan Espino (-290) vs. Jeff Hughes (+245)
Khadis Ibragimov (-155) vs. Danilo Marques (+135)