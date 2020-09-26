Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 253 is here, and it goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight title showdown. Moving things along, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes goes down in a vacant light heavyweight title fight.

Rounding out the main card is Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval in a flyweight contest, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight fight, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -170 favorite over Costa, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Blachowicz being a +240 underdog against Reyes, who is a -280 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV)

Israel Adesanya (-170) vs. Paulo Costa (+150)

Dominick Reyes (-280) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+240)

Kai Kara-France (-240) vs. Brandon Royval (+200)

Ketlen Vieira (-170) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+150)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-120) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (EVEN)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Brad Riddell (-335) vs. Alex da Silva (+275)

Jake Matthews (-750) vs. Diego Sanchez (+525)

Shane Young (-125) vs. Ludovit Klein (+105)

Aleksa Camur (-160) vs. William Knight (+140)

Juan Espino (-290) vs. Jeff Hughes (+245)

Khadis Ibragimov (-155) vs. Danilo Marques (+135)