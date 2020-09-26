Saturday, September 26, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC 253 is here, and it goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight title showdown. Moving things along, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes goes down in a vacant light heavyweight title fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval in a flyweight contest, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight fight, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -170 favorite over Costa, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Blachowicz being a +240 underdog against Reyes, who is a -280 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (PPV)

Israel Adesanya (-170) vs. Paulo Costa (+150)

Dominick Reyes (-280) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+240)

Kai Kara-France (-240) vs. Brandon Royval (+200)

Ketlen Vieira (-170) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+150)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-120) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (EVEN)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Brad Riddell (-335) vs. Alex da Silva (+275)

Jake Matthews (-750) vs. Diego Sanchez (+525)

Shane Young (-125) vs. Ludovit Klein (+105)

Aleksa Camur (-160) vs. William Knight (+140)

Juan Espino (-290) vs. Jeff Hughes (+245)

Khadis Ibragimov (-155) vs. Danilo Marques (+135)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
UFC

No, LeBron James Did Not Respond to Colby Covington

No, LeBron James did not issue a response to Colby Covington’s remarks over the weekend, contrary to a story circulating over the...
Read more
MMA

Reebok Issues Statement On Colby Covington’s BLM Comments

Reebok has issued a statement noting that they do not agree with Colby Covington's recent statements about the Black Lives Matter movement....
Read more
MMA

Dana White On Colby Covington: “I Don’t Know What He Said Was Racist”

Dana White has been adamant that the UFC won't stop its athletes from saying whatever they want to. Former interim champion Colby...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

WATCH: UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 253 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya vs....
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, and strawweight Nina Ansaroff are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple...
Read more
Boxing

Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
Bellator

Sergio Pettis Ready For Bellator Title Fight Against Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis is ready to finally fight for gold. Pettis, the longtime UFC contender, never got a flyweight shot...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Wants Retirement Fight Against Conor McGregor

Diego Sanchez is looking for some big name fights to end his career. Sanchez will take on the up...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Responds To Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith has responded to Johnny Walker's callout. Following Walker's first-round knockout win over Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Explains Pre-Fight Encounter With Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has explained his pre-fight encounter with Paulo Costa. When Adesanya and Costa arrived at...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev To Face Ranked Opponent In Main Event Fight Next

Khamzat Chimaev has rattled through his first 3 UFC opponents in quick succession. He needed just 17 seconds to knockout Gerald Meerschaert...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Weigh-In Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back on Fight Island for the next five weeks starting with a very solid UFC 253.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube