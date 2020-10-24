Saturday, October 24, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 254

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC 254 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC 254 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 24, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title showdown. Moving things along, Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier goes down in a middleweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight contest, Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes, Liliya Shakirova vs. Lauren Murphy in a women’s flyweight fight, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Khabib is a -335 favorite over, who Gaethje is a +275 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Whittaker being a +105 underdog against Cannonier, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (PPV, 2 p.m. ET)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-335) vs. Justin Gaethje (+275)

Jared Cannonier (-115) vs. Robert Whittaker (+105)

Alexander Volkov (-185) vs. Walt Harris (+160)

Phil Hawes (-260) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+220)

Lauren Murphy (-240) vs. Liliya Shakirova (+200)

Magomed Ankalaev (-320) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+260)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Stefan Struve (-115) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-105)

Alex Oliveira (-115) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-105)

Da Un Jung (-345) vs. Sam Alvey (+285)

Miranda Maverick (-430) vs. Liana Jojua (+345)

Casey Kenney (-190) vs. Nathaniel Wood (+165)

Joel Alvarez (-155) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (+135)

