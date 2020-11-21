Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 255

The final UFC 255 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The UFC 255 pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 21, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight title showdown. Moving things along, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia goes down in a women’s flyweight title fight.
Rounding out the main card is Mike Perry vs. Tim Means in a welterweight contest, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight fight, and Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Figueiredo is a -320 favorite over Perez, who is a +260 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Maia being a +850 underdog against Shevchenko, who is a -1300 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (-320) vs. Alex Perez (+260)
- Valentina Shevchenko (-1300) vs. Jennifer Maia (+850)
- Mike Perry (-145) vs. Tim Means (+125)
- Cynthia Calvillo (-260) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+220)
- Paul Craig (-165) vs. Mauricio Rua (+145)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)
- Brandon Moreno (-190) vs. Brandon Royval (+165)
- Joaquin Buckley (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+215)
- Antonina Shevchenko (-155) vs. Ariane Lipski (+135)
- Kyle Daukaus (-310) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+255)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Alan Jouban (-145) vs. Jared Gooden (+125)
- Louis Cosce (-410) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (+330)
- Daniel Rodriguez (-320) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+260)