Saturday, November 21, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 255

By Andrew Ravens
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo (Photo: Zuffa/Getty)

The final UFC 255 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The UFC 255 pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 21, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight title showdown. Moving things along, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia goes down in a women’s flyweight title fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Mike Perry vs. Tim Means in a welterweight contest, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight fight, and Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Figueiredo is a -320 favorite over Perez, who is a +260 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Maia being a +850 underdog against Shevchenko, who is a -1300 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (-320) vs. Alex Perez (+260)
  • Valentina Shevchenko (-1300) vs. Jennifer Maia (+850)
  • Mike Perry (-145) vs. Tim Means (+125)
  • Cynthia Calvillo (-260) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+220)
  • Paul Craig (-165) vs. Mauricio Rua (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Brandon Moreno (-190) vs. Brandon Royval (+165)
  • Joaquin Buckley (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+215)
  • Antonina Shevchenko (-155) vs. Ariane Lipski (+135)
  • Kyle Daukaus (-310) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Alan Jouban (-145) vs. Jared Gooden (+125)
  • Louis Cosce (-410) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (+330)
  • Daniel Rodriguez (-320) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+260)
