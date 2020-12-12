Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 256

The final UFC 256 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 256 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 12, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in a flyweight title showdown. Moving things along, Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira goes down in a welterweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza in a middleweight contest, Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba in a women’s strawweight fight, Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane and in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Figueiredo is a -300 favorite over Moreno, who is a +250 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oliveira being a +150 underdog against Ferguson, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Brandon Moreno (+250)

Tony Ferguson (-170) vs. Charles Oliveira (+150)

Mackenzie Dern (-190) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+165)

Kevin Holland (-110) vs. Ronaldo Souza (-110)

Ciryl Gane (-420) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+335)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 & ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)