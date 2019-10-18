Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Boston

The final UFC Boston betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Boston is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, October 18, 2019) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card will air on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on the same network at 6 p.m. ET.

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli in a heavyweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson in a women’s flyweight bout, and Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Reyes is a -155 favorite over Weidman, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Sosoli being a + underdog against Hardy , who is a -280 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (9pm ET/ESPN2)

Dominick Reyes (-155) vs. Chris Weidman (+135)

Jeremy Stephens (-110) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-110)

Greg Hardy (-280) vs. Ben Sosoli (+240)

Jonathan Pearce (-140) vs. Joe Lauzon (+120)

Maycee Barber (-120) vs. Gillian Robertson (-120)

Deron Winn (-115) vs. Darren Stewart (-105)

Preliminary Card (6pm ET/ESPN2)

Manny Bermudez (-150) vs. Charles Rosa (+130)

Molly McCann (-450) vs. Diana Belbita (+360)

Kyle Bochniak (-135) vs. Sean Woodson (+115)

Boston Salmon (-170) vs. Randy Costa (+150)

Sean Brady (-235) vs. Court McGee (+185)

Kevin Holland (-160) vs. Brendan Allen (+140)

Tanner Boser (-135) vs. Daniel Spitz (+115)