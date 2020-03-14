Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Brasilia

The final UFC Brasilia betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC Brasilia (also known as UFC on ESPN+28) is set to take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 6 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 PM ET.
Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout took place.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout, and Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi in a lightweight showdown.
According to oddsmakers, Lee is a -145 favorite over Oliveira, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Maia being a +155 underdog against Burns, who is a -175 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Kevin Lee (-145) vs. Charles Oliveira (+125)
Gilbert Burns (-175) vs. Demian Maia (+155)
Renato Moicano (-335) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+275)
Johnny Walker (-145) vs. Nikita Krylov (+125)
Francisco Trinaldo (-160) vs. John Makdessi (+140)
Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)
Jussier Formiga (-160) vs. Brandon Moreno (+140)
Amanda Ribas (-330) vs. Randa Markos (+270)
Elizeu Zaleski (-125) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (+105)
Enrique Barzola (-185) vs. Rani Yahya (+160)
Mayra Bueno Silva (-130) vs. Maryna Moroz (+110)
Bruno Silva (-125) vs. David Dvorak (+105)
Veronica Macedo (-175) vs. Bea Malecki (+155)