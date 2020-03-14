Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Brasilia

The final UFC Brasilia betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Brasilia (also known as UFC on ESPN+28) is set to take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 6 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3 PM ET.

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout took place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout, and Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi in a lightweight showdown.

According to oddsmakers, Lee is a -145 favorite over Oliveira, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Maia being a +155 underdog against Burns, who is a -175 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Kevin Lee (-145) vs. Charles Oliveira (+125)

Gilbert Burns (-175) vs. Demian Maia (+155)

Renato Moicano (-335) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+275)

Johnny Walker (-145) vs. Nikita Krylov (+125)

Francisco Trinaldo (-160) vs. John Makdessi (+140)

Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jussier Formiga (-160) vs. Brandon Moreno (+140)

Amanda Ribas (-330) vs. Randa Markos (+270)

Elizeu Zaleski (-125) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (+105)

Enrique Barzola (-185) vs. Rani Yahya (+160)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-130) vs. Maryna Moroz (+110)

Bruno Silva (-125) vs. David Dvorak (+105)

Veronica Macedo (-175) vs. Bea Malecki (+155)

