Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Busan

The final UFC Busan betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Busan is here, and it goes down tomorrow (Saturday, December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 2 a.m. ET.

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will headline the show while Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain in a featherweight bout, Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park in a middleweight bout, and Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Jung is a -180 favorite over Edgar, who is a +158 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oezdemir being a +130 underdog against Rakic, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Chan Sung Jung (-180) vs. Frankie Edgar (+158)

Aleksandar Rakic (-150) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+130)

Doo Ho Choi (-290) vs. Charles Jourdain (+245)

Mike Rodriguez (-125) vs. Da Un Jung (+105)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-130) vs. Jun Yong Park (+110)

Kyung Ho Kang (-250) vs. Liu Pingyuan (+210)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 2 a.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos (-120) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (EVEN)

Ciryl Gane (-750) vs. Tanner Boser (+525)

Seung Woo Choi (-275) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (+235)

Omar Morales (-185) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (+160)

Alexandre Pantoja (-220) vs. Matt Schnell (+180)

Miranda Granger (-190) vs. Amanda Lemos (+165)

Ryan Benoit (-120) vs. Alateng Heili (EVEN)