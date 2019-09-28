Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Copenhagen

The final UFC Copenhagen betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Copenhagen is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, September 28, 2019) from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 2 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 11 AM ET.

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo in a lightweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout, Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout, Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight showdown, and Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight battle.

According to oddsmakers, Hermansson is a -235 favorite over Cannonier, who is a +195 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (2 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson (-235) vs. Jared Cannonier (+195)

Mark Madsen (-600) vs. Danilo Belluardo (+450)

Gilbert Burns (-145) vs. Gunnar Nelson (+125)

Khalil Rountree (-135) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+115)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (-230) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+190)

Alex Oliveira (-155) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+135)

Preliminary Card (11 AM ET, ESPN+)