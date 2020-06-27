Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 12

The final UFC On ESPN 12 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC On ESPN 12 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 27, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. The main card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6 p.m. ET.

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene in a heavyweight bout, Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser in a heavyweight showdown, and Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa in a catchweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -220 favorite over Hooker, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Gall being a +255 underdog against Perry, who is a -310 favorite. Here are the full betting odds (also courtesy of 5Dimes):

Main Card (8p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dustin Poirier (-220) vs. Dan Hooker (+180)

Mike Perry (-310) vs. Mickey Gall (+255)

Brendan Allen (-300) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+250)

Maurice Greene (-235) vs. Gian Villante (+195)

Sean Woodson (-500) vs. Julian Erosa (+435)

Preliminary Card (6p.m. ET, ESPN)