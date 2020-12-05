Sunday, December 6, 2020
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 5, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori in a showdown. Moving things along, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill goes down in a fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Montana de la Rosa vs. Talia Santos in a women’s flyweight contest, Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes in a lightweight fight, John Allan Arte vs. Roman Dolidze in a  light heavyweight fight, and Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Vettori is a -140 favorite over Hermansson, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Preux being a +140 underdog against Hill, who is a -160 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (-140) vs. Jack Hermansson (+120)

Jamahal Hill (-160) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+140)

Taila Santos (-210) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+175)

Roman Dolidze (-190) vs. John Allan (+165)

Movsar Evloev (-630) vs. Nate Landwehr (+465)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Gian Villante (-200) vs. Jake Collier (+170)

Jordan Leavitt (-400) vs. Matt Wiman (+325)

Jimmy Flick (-165) vs. Cody Durden (+145)

Ilia Topuria (-230) vs. Damon Jackson (+190)

Gabriel Benitez (-220) vs. Justin Jaynes (+180)

Louis Smolka (-135) vs. Jose Quinonez (+115)

