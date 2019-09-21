Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Mexico City

The final UFC Mexico City betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Mexico City is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 21, 2019) from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso in a women’s strawweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov in a flyweight bout, Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo in a women’s bantamweight bout, and Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Stephens is a -115 favorite over Rodriguez, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Esparza being a +105 underdog against Grasso, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Jeremy Stephens (-115) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+105)

Alexa Grasso (-125) vs. Carla Esparza (+105)

Askar Askarov (-170) vs. Brandon Moreno (+150)

Irene Aldana (-485) vs. Vanessa Melo (+385)

Martin Bravo (-110) vs. Steven Peterson (-110)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 PM ET)