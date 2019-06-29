Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Minneapolis

The final UFC Minneapolis betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.



UFC Minneapolis is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 29, 2019) from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on ESPN.

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout will go down as the headliner. In the co-main event, Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a flyweight bout is slated to take place.

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson in a lightweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight bout will finish out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Ngannou is a -250 favorite over dos Santos, who is a +210 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Formiga being a +150 underdog against Benavidez, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou (-250) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+210)

Joseph Benavidez (-170) vs. Jussier Formiga (+150)

Demian Maia (-185) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+160)

Roosevelt Roberts (-250) vs. Vinc Pichel (+210)

Drew Dober (-340) vs. Polo Reyes (+280)

Alonzo Menifield (-320) vs. Paul Craig (+260)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Ramos (-325) vs. Journey Newson (+265)

Eryk Anders (-350) vs. Vinicius Moreira (+290)

Jordan Griffin (-360) vs. Vince Murdock (+300)

Jared Gordon (-350) vs. Dan Moret (+290)

Emily Whitmire (-170) vs. Amanda Ribas (+150)

