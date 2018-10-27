Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Moncton

The last-minute UFC Moncton betting odds are in.

Tonight (Oct. 27), UFC Moncton (see preview here) will be held inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. In the main event, Anthony Smith will go one-on-one with Volkan Oezdemir. Many believe this bout could have title implications in the light heavyweight division. Smith is going into the main event of UFC Moncton as a slight favorite.

The co-main event will see Artem Lobov go one-on-one with Michael Johnson. Lobov was initially set to meet Zubaira Tukhugov. Plans changed when Tukhugov was involved in the post-main event brawl at UFC 229 earlier this month. Johnson is going into this bout as a sizable favorite over Lobov.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Anthony Smith (-165) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+155)

Michael Johnson (-600) vs. Artem Lobov (+500)

Misha Cirkunov (-320) vs. Patrick Cummins (+290)

Andre Soukhamthath (-140) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+130)

Gian Villante (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Alex Garcia (-200) vs. Court McGee (+185)

Prelims

Sean Strickland (-105) vs. Nordine Taleb (-105)

Nasrat Haqparast (-825) vs. Thibault Gouti (+650)

Calvin Kattar (-250) vs. Chris Fishgold (+230)

Sarah Moras (-150) vs. Talita Bernardo (+140)

Te Edwards (-450) vs. Don Madge (+400)

Arjan Bhullar (-145) vs. Marcelo Golm (+135)

Stevie Ray (-145) vs. Jessin Ayari (+135)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Moncton tonight. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you think about the UFC Moncton betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?