Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Moscow

The final UFC Moscow betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The UFC Moscow event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, November 9, 2019) from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia on ESPN+. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 11 a.m ET.
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout will take place.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout, Khadis Ibragimovvs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Martin in a welterweight bout, and Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Magomedsharipov is a -290 favorite over Kattar, who is a +245 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Hardy being a +225 underdog against Volkov, who is a -265 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (ESPN+ 2 p.m ET)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (-290) vs. Calvin Kattar (+245)
Alexander Volkov (-265) vs. Greg Hardy (+225)
Zelim Imadaev (-210) vs. Danny Roberts (+175)
Khadis Ibragimov (-160) vs. Ed Herman (+130)
Ramazan Emeev (-160) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+140)
Shamil Gamzatov (-210) vs. Klidson Abreu (+175)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 11 a.m ET)
Magomed Ankalaev (-370) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+310)
Rustam Khabilov (-175) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (+155)
Roman Kopylov (-115) vs. Karl Roberson (-105)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-275) vs. David Zawada (+235)
Jessica-Rose Clark (-115) vs. Pannie Kianzad (-105)
Grigorii Popov (-200) vs. Davey Grant (+170)
Roosevelt Roberts (-170) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (+150)