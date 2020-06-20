Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 11

The final UFC On ESPN 11 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC On ESPN 11 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 20, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The heavyweight headliner will see Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov. Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout is set to serve as the co-main event.

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau in a women’s bantamweight bout, Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight showdown, and Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts in a catchweight showdown rounds out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -390 favorite over Volkov, who is a +320 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Emmett being a +110 underdog against Burgos, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (-390) vs. Alexander Volkov (+320)

Shane Burgos (-130) vs. Josh Emmett (+110)

Raquel Pennington (-165) vs. Marion Reneau (+145)

Belal Muhammad (-120) vs. Lyman Good (EVEN)

Roosevelt Roberts (-225) vs. Jim Miller (+185)

Bobby Green (-245) vs. Clay Guida (+205)

Preliminary Card (5p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)