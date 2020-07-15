Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 13

UFC on ESPN 13 is upon us. It goes down tonight (Wednesday, July 15, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

The main event will see Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout. Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit in a flyweight bout takes place in the co-main event.

There will be three other bouts to make up the main card, which are Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann in a featherweight bout, Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos in a women’s featherweight bout, and Abdul Razzak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez in a welterweight showdown.

According to oddsmakers, Kattar is a -230 favorite over Ige, who is a +195 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Benoit being a +165 underdog against Elliott, who is a -190 favorite.

Here are the final betting odds for UFC on ESPN 13:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar -230 vs. Dan Ige +195

Tim Elliott -190 vs. Ryan Benoit +165

Jimmie Rivera -135 vs. Cody Stamann +115

Molly McCann -300 vs. Taila Santos +250

Abdul Razak Alhassan -200 vs. Mounir Lazzez +170

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Jared Gordon -110 vs. Chris Fishgold -110

Diana Belbita -145 vs. Liana Jojua +125

Ricardo Ramos -140 vs. Lerone Murphy +120

Jack Shore -400 vs. Aaron Phillips +330

Khamzat Chimaev -245 vs. John Phillips +175

Modestas Bukauskas -265 vs. Andrea Michailidis +205

Kenneth Bergh -190 vs. Jorge Gonzalez +150