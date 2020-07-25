Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 14

The final UFC On ESPN 14 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 25, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till in a middleweight showdown is slated to headline the show with the possibility of it seeing the winner become the new #1 contender for the middleweight strap.

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is slated for the co-headliner. This will serve as their trilogy fight, which has seen the former UFC light heavyweight champion victorious twice. It’s also the retirement fight for “Lil Nog.”

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson, Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez, Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta, and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee rounds out the main card, which will feature seven total fights.

According to oddsmakers, Whittaker is a -135 favorite over Till, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Nogueira being a +160 underdog against Rua, who is a -185 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker (-135) vs. Darren Till (+110)

Mauricio Rua (-185) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+160)

Alexander Gustafsson (-350) vs. Fabricio Werdum (+290)

Marina Rodriguez (-180) vs. Carla Esparza (+158)

Paul Craig (-125) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (+105)

Alex Oliveira (-170) vs. Peter Sobotta (+150)

Khamzat Chimaev (-1200) vs. Rhys McKee (+755)

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Francisco Trinaldo (-170) vs. Jai Herbert (+150)

Nicolas Dalby (-265) vs. Jesse Ronson (+225)

Tom Aspinall (-230) vs. Jake Collier (+190)

Movsar Evloev (-195) vs. Mike Grundy (+168)

Tanner Boser (-270) vs. Raphael Pessoa (+230)

Pannie Kianzad (-150) vs. Bethe Correia (+130)

Ramazan Emeev (-400) vs. Niklas Stolze (+325)

Nathaniel Wood (-475) vs. John Castañeda (+380)