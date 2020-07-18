Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 30

The final UFC on ESPN+ 30 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 18, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island on ESPN+.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez are slated to meet in a rematch to crown the new flyweight champion. Figueiredo won their first fight although he missed weight, which resulted in him not becoming the champion.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout will take place in the co-main event spot. Making up the rest of the card is Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev, Luana Carolina vs. Ariane Lipski, and Askar Askarov vs. Alexandre Pantoja.

According to oddsmakers, Figueiredo is a -225 favorite over Benavidez, who is a +175 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Hermansson being a +110 underdog against Gastelum, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Vacant flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (-225) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+175)

Jack Hermansson (+110) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (-120)

Marc Diakiese (-160) vs. Rafael Fiziev (+130)

Ariane Lipski (-125) vs. Luana Carolina (-105)

Alexandre Pantoja (-210) vs. Askar Askarov (+170)

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Roman Dolidze (-180) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (+150)

Grant Dawson (-260) vs. Nad Narimani (+200)

Joe Duffy (-350) vs. Joel Alvarez (+265)

Brett Johns (+160) vs. Montel Jackson (-200)

Malcolm Gordon (+135) vs. Amir Albazi (-165)

Davi Ramos (+165) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-205)

Carlos Felipe (+130) vs. Serghei Spivac (-160)