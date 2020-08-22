Saturday, August 22, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 15

Final odds are in

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN 15 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN 15 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) fromLas Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. The main card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 5 p.m. ET.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight showdown. Moving things along, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield goes down in a light heavyweight fight, which will serve as the co-headliner. 

Rounding out the main card is Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight contest, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato in a welterweight fight, and Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson in a women’s flyweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Munhoz is a -250 favorite over Edgar, who is a +250 underdog. Here are the full betting odds: 

Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz

Frankie Edgar +210 (21/10) 

Pedro Munhoz -250 (2/5)                             

Shana Dobson vs Mariya Agapova

Shana Dobson +1000   (10/1)

Mariya Agapova  -1500   (1/15)

Amanda Lemos vs Mizuki Inoue

Amanda Lemos +105 (21/20)             

Mizuki Inoue -125 (4/5)     

Takashi Sato vs Daniel Rodriguez

Takashi Sato +165 (33/20)                         

Daniel Rodriguez -190 (10/19)

Marcin Prachnio vs Mike Rodriguez

Marcin Prachnio +190 (19/10)             

Mike Rodriguez -225 (4/9)                                                                               

Austin Hubbard vs Joe Solecki

Austin Hubbard +120 (6/5)                             

Joe Solecki -140 (5/7)

Mark Striegl vs Timur Valiev                                               

Mark Striegl +400 (4/1)                                                                                                  

Timur Valiev -550 (2/11)

Maki Pitolo vs Impa Kasanganay

Maki Pitolo +130 (13/10)                                                                                             

Impa Kasanganay -150 (2/3)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Menifield        

Ovince Saint Preux +110 (11/10)                         

Alonzo Menifield -130 (10/13)

Ike Villanueva vs Jordan Wright                                                                                       

Ike Villanueva +110 (11/10)                                                                                                

Jordan Wright -130 (10/13)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Fires Back At Ben Askren For Recent Criticism

Ben Askren had some harsh criticism for Sean O'Malley after his injury and loss at UFC 252 this past weekend, and "Sugar"...
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Happy With New Terms For November Date with Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr was not happy about the new November date with Mike Tyson. The two heavyweights were originally scheduled to face...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Highlights (Video): Nemkov TKO’s Bader to Win LHW Strap

Bellator 244 took place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the Paramount Network and DAZN....
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Fires Back At Those Who Say He’s Ducking Reyes, Blachowicz

Jon Jones has announced that he is moving up to heavyweight after several years of dominating the UFC's light heavyweight division.
Read more

Latest MMA News

Results

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

UFC on ESPN 15 goes down tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 15

The final UFC on ESPN 15 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Highlights (Video): Nemkov TKO’s Bader to Win LHW Strap

Bellator 244 took place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the Paramount Network and DAZN....
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted for Dec. 5

Another major middleweight showdown is set to take place in 2020 when former welterweight title challenger Darren Till collides with Jack Hermansson.
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes Defends FW Belt Against Megan Anderson at UFC 256

Megan Anderson will look to put an end to "The Lionness" Amanda Nunes' historic run when the two clash for the UFC...
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Happy With New Terms For November Date with Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr was not happy about the new November date with Mike Tyson. The two heavyweights were originally scheduled to face...
Read more
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Squashes Retirement Rumors

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't going anywhere. She loves fighting too much. Jedrzejczyk has suffered several losses in the past few...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Results: Nemkov Uncrowns Bader

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxZVq8jMWrA UPDATE: Bellator 244 has concluded and we have ourselves a new light heavyweight champion after Vadim...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Calls Aleksandar Rakic Dangerous ‘One-Trick Pony’

Anthony Smith thinks his opponent this weekend, Aleksandar Rakic, is a one-trick pony, but realizes it's a dangerous trick.
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Fires Back At Ben Askren For Recent Criticism

Ben Askren had some harsh criticism for Sean O'Malley after his injury and loss at UFC 252 this past weekend, and "Sugar"...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa Get Heated In Interview Ahead Of UFC 253 (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will headline UFC 253 on pay-per-view (PPV) in one of the most highly-anticipated title...
Read more
MMA

Ryan Hall Out of UFC Fight Night 175 Bout Against Ricardo Lamas

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Ryan Hall compete in the Octagon again.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube