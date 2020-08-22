Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 15

The final UFC on ESPN 15 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN 15 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) fromLas Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. The main card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 5 p.m. ET.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight showdown. Moving things along, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield goes down in a light heavyweight fight, which will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the main card is Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight contest, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato in a welterweight fight, and Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson in a women’s flyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Munhoz is a -250 favorite over Edgar, who is a +250 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz

Frankie Edgar +210 (21/10)

Pedro Munhoz -250 (2/5)

Shana Dobson vs Mariya Agapova

Shana Dobson +1000 (10/1)

Mariya Agapova -1500 (1/15)

Amanda Lemos vs Mizuki Inoue

Amanda Lemos +105 (21/20)

Mizuki Inoue -125 (4/5)

Takashi Sato vs Daniel Rodriguez

Takashi Sato +165 (33/20)

Daniel Rodriguez -190 (10/19)

Marcin Prachnio vs Mike Rodriguez

Marcin Prachnio +190 (19/10)

Mike Rodriguez -225 (4/9)

Austin Hubbard vs Joe Solecki

Austin Hubbard +120 (6/5)

Joe Solecki -140 (5/7)

Mark Striegl vs Timur Valiev

Mark Striegl +400 (4/1)

Timur Valiev -550 (2/11)

Maki Pitolo vs Impa Kasanganay

Maki Pitolo +130 (13/10)

Impa Kasanganay -150 (2/3)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Alonzo Menifield

Ovince Saint Preux +110 (11/10)

Alonzo Menifield -130 (10/13)

Ike Villanueva vs Jordan Wright

Ike Villanueva +110 (11/10)

Jordan Wright -130 (10/13)