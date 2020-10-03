Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 16

The final UFC on ESPN 16 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN 16 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 3, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

The headliner will feature a battle of elite fighters with Holly Holm and Irene Aldana in a women’s bantamweight showdown. Moving things along, Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe goes down in a heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena in a women’s bantamweight contest, Tom Breese vs. Roman Kopylov in a middleweight fight, and Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Aldana is a -140 favorite over Holm, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Felipe being a +215 underdog against Castro, who is a -255 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (10:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Holly Holm (+120) vs. Irene Aldana (-140)

Yorgan de Castro (-255) vs. Carlos Felipe (+215)

Germaine de Randamie (-130) vs. Julianna Pena (+110)

Kyler Phillips (-440) vs. Cameron Else (+350)

Dusko Todorovic (-330) vs. Dequan Townsend (+270)

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET, ESPN+)