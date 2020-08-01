Saturday, August 1, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 31

UFC on ESPN+ 31 betting odds are in

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 31 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+ 31 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 1, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX on ESPN’s streaming service. 

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight showdown is slated to headline the show. 

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia in a women’s strawweight bout is slated to serve as the co-main event. 

Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown in a welterweight fight, Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green in a lightweight scrap, and Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland in the opening middleweight bout rounds out the main card. 

According to oddsmakers, Shahbazyan is a -230 favorite over Brunson, who is a +260 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Green being a +125 underdog against Vannata, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Edmen Shahbazyan (-320) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)
  • Joanne Calderwood (-160) vs. Jennifer Maia (+140)
  • Vicente Luque (-185) vs. Randy Brown (+160)
  • Lando Vannata (-145) vs. Bobby Green (+125)
  • Kevin Holland (-210) vs. Trevin Giles (+175)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Frankie Saenz (+210) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-250)
  • Gerald Meerschaert (-175) vs. Ed Herman (+155)
  • Johnny Munoz (+110) vs. Nathan Maness (-150)
  • Vince Cachero (+175) vs. Jamall Emmers (-245)
  • Chris Gutierrez (-350) vs. Cody Durden (+290)
