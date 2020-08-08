Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 32

The final UFC on ESPN+ 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. The main card will air on the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman goes down in a middleweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo in a middleweight contest, Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s bantamweight fight, and Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lewis is a -210 favorite over Oleinik, who is a +175 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Omari Akhmedov being a +110 underdog against Weidman, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis (-210) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+175)

Chris Weidman (-130) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+110)

Darren Stewart (-170) vs. Maki Pitolo (+150)

Yana Kunitskaya (-235) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+195)

Beneil Dariush (-170) vs. Scott Holtzman (+150)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)