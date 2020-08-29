Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 33

The final UFC on ESPN+ 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC on ESPN+ 33 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny goes down in a welterweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim in a women’s flyweight contest, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight fight, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Rakic is a -280 favorite over Smith, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lawler being a +205 underdog against Magny, who is a -245 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Aleksandar Rakic (-280) vs. Anthony Smith (+240)
- Neil Magny (-245) vs. Robbie Lawler (+205)
- Alexa Grasso (-320) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+260)
- Ricardo Lamas (-250) vs. Bill Algeo (+210)
- Magomed Ankalaev (-335) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+275)
Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Impa Kasanganay (-130) vs. Maki Pitolo (+110)
- Mallory Martin (-300) vs. Hannah Cifers (+250)
- Alessio Di Chirico (-120) vs. Zak Cummings (EVEN)
- Giga Chikadze (-245) vs. Alex Caceres (+205)
- Emily Whitmire (-120) vs. Polyana Viana (EVEN)
- Sean Brady (-380) vs. Christian Aguilera (+315)