Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 33

The final UFC on ESPN+ 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 33 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny goes down in a welterweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim in a women’s flyweight contest, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight fight, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Rakic is a -280 favorite over Smith, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lawler being a +205 underdog against Magny, who is a -245 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Aleksandar Rakic (-280) vs. Anthony Smith (+240)

Neil Magny (-245) vs. Robbie Lawler (+205)

Alexa Grasso (-320) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+260)

Ricardo Lamas (-250) vs. Bill Algeo (+210)

Magomed Ankalaev (-335) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+275)

Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)