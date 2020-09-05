Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 34

The final UFC on ESPN+ 34 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 is here, and it goes down tonight (September 5, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX on ESPN’s streaming service.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield goes down in a light heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Michel Pereira vs. Zelim Imadaev in a welterweight fight, Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Natividad and Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Overeem is a -145 favorite over Sakai, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Preux being a +100 underdog against Menifield, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (-145) vs. Augusto Sakai (+125)

Alonzo Menifield (-130) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+110)

Michel Pereira (-115) vs. Zelim Imadaev (-105)

Brian Kelleher (-225) vs. Kevin Natividad (+175)

Thiago Moises (-175) vs. Jalin Turner (+155)

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)