Saturday, September 12, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 35

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 35 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+35 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 12, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight showdown. Moving things along, Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy goes down in a lightweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight contest, Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight fight, and Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Hill is a -125 favorite over Waterson, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Azaitar being a +115 underdog against Worthy, who is a -135 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Angela Hill (-125) vs. Michelle Waterson (+105)
  • Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+115)
  • Andrea Lee (-320) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+260)
  • Mike Rodriguez (-255) vs. Ed Herman (+215)
  • Bobby Green (-245) vs. Alan Patrick (+205)
  • Billy Quarantillo (-255) vs. Kyle Nelson (+215)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Tyson Nam (-125) vs. Matt Schnell (+105)
  • Julia Avila (-310) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+255)
  • Matt Frevola (-115) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (-105)
  • Bryan Barberena (-275) vs. Anthony Ivy (+235)
  • Sabina Mazo (-245) vs. Justine Kish (+205)
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 35

