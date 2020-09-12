Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 35

The final UFC on ESPN+ 35 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC on ESPN+35 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 12, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight showdown. Moving things along, Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy goes down in a lightweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight contest, Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight fight, and Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson in a featherweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Hill is a -125 favorite over Waterson, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Azaitar being a +115 underdog against Worthy, who is a -135 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Angela Hill (-125) vs. Michelle Waterson (+105)
- Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+115)
- Andrea Lee (-320) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+260)
- Mike Rodriguez (-255) vs. Ed Herman (+215)
- Bobby Green (-245) vs. Alan Patrick (+205)
- Billy Quarantillo (-255) vs. Kyle Nelson (+215)
Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Tyson Nam (-125) vs. Matt Schnell (+105)
- Julia Avila (-310) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+255)
- Matt Frevola (-115) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (-105)
- Bryan Barberena (-275) vs. Anthony Ivy (+235)
- Sabina Mazo (-245) vs. Justine Kish (+205)