Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 36

The final UFC on ESPN+ 36 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 36 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in a welterweight showdown. Moving things along, Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price goes down in a welterweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight contest, Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight fight, Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos in a women’s strawweight fight and Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Covington is a -360 favorite over Woodley, who is a +300 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Cerrone being a +130 underdog against Price, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Colby Covington (-360) vs. Tyron Woodley (+300)

Niko Price (-150) vs. Donald Cerrone (+130)

Khamzat Chimaev (-365) vs. Gerald Meerscheart (+305)

Johnny Walker (-125) vs. Ryan Spann (+105)

Mackenzie Dern (-165) vs. Randa Markos (+145)

Kevin Holland (-255) vs. Darren Stewart (+215)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)