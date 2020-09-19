Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 36

The final UFC on ESPN+ 36 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC on ESPN+ 36 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in a welterweight showdown. Moving things along, Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price goes down in a welterweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight contest, Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight fight, Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos in a women’s strawweight fight and Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Covington is a -360 favorite over Woodley, who is a +300 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Cerrone being a +130 underdog against Price, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Colby Covington (-360) vs. Tyron Woodley (+300)
- Niko Price (-150) vs. Donald Cerrone (+130)
- Khamzat Chimaev (-365) vs. Gerald Meerscheart (+305)
- Johnny Walker (-125) vs. Ryan Spann (+105)
- Mackenzie Dern (-165) vs. Randa Markos (+145)
- Kevin Holland (-255) vs. Darren Stewart (+215)
Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (-245) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+205)
- David Dvorak (-110) vs. Jordan Espinosa (-110)
- Jessica-Rose Clark (-225) vs. Sarah Alpar (+185)
- Journey Newson (-140) vs. Randy Costa (+120)
- Andre Ewell (-210) vs. Irwin Rivera (+175)
- T.J. Laramie (-290) vs. Darrick Minner (+245)
- Tyson Nam (-165) vs. Jerome Rivera (+145)
- Miguel Baeza (N/A) vs. Jeremiah Wells (N/A)