Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 37

The final UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC on ESPN+ 37 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight showdown. Moving things along, Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani goes down in a featherweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight contest, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez in a middleweight fight, Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot in a heavyweight fight, and Ilia Topuria vs. Youssef Zalal in a featherweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Sandhagen is a -130 favorite over Moraes, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Tybura being a +140 underdog against Rothwell, who is a -160 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Cory Sandhagen (-130) vs Marlon Moraes (+110)
- Ben Rothwell (-160) vs. Marcin Tybura (+140)
- Edson Barboza (-260) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+220)
- Dricus Du Plessis (-155) vs. Markus Perez (+135)
- Tom Aspinall (-485) vs. Alan Baudot (+385)
- Youssef Zalal (-185) vs. Ilia Topuria (+160)
Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Tom Breese (-260) vs. KB Bhullar (+220)
- Rodrigo Nascimento (-265) vs. Chris Daukaus (+225)
- Impa Kasanganay (-250) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+210)
- Tony Kelley (-230) vs. Ali AlQaisi (+190)
- Omar Morales (-145) vs. Giga Chikadze (+125)
- Tracy Cortez (-230) vs. Stephanie Egger (+190)
- Tagir Ulanbekov (-400) vs. Bruno Silva (+325)