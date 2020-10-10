Saturday, October 10, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 37

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+ 37 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight showdown. Moving things along, Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani goes down in a featherweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight contest, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez in a middleweight fight, Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot in a heavyweight fight, and Ilia Topuria vs. Youssef Zalal in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Sandhagen is a -130 favorite over Moraes, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Tybura being a +140 underdog against Rothwell, who is a -160 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Cory Sandhagen (-130) vs Marlon Moraes (+110)
  • Ben Rothwell (-160) vs. Marcin Tybura (+140)
  • Edson Barboza (-260) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+220)
  • Dricus Du Plessis (-155) vs. Markus Perez (+135)
  • Tom Aspinall (-485) vs. Alan Baudot (+385)
  • Youssef Zalal (-185) vs. Ilia Topuria (+160)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Tom Breese (-260) vs. KB Bhullar (+220)
  • Rodrigo Nascimento (-265) vs. Chris Daukaus (+225)
  • Impa Kasanganay (-250) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+210)
  • Tony Kelley (-230) vs. Ali AlQaisi (+190)
  • Omar Morales (-145) vs. Giga Chikadze (+125)
  • Tracy Cortez (-230) vs. Stephanie Egger (+190)
  • Tagir Ulanbekov (-400) vs. Bruno Silva (+325)
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 37

