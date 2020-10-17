Saturday, October 17, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 38

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 38 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+ 38 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 17, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. 

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight showdown. Moving things along, Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian goes down in a women’s flyweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute in a light heavyweight bout in a contest, in a fight, and Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Jung is a -185 favorite over Ortega, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chookagian being a +125 underdog against Andrade, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

  • Chan Sung Jung (-185) vs. Brian Ortega (+160)
  • Jessica Andrade (-145) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+125)
  • Jim Crute (-340) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+280)
  • Thomas Almeida (-120) vs. Jonathan Martinez (EVEN)
  • Mateusz Gamrot (-280) vs. Guram Kutateladze (+240)
  • Gillian Robertson (-225) vs. Poliana Botelho (+185)
  • James Krause (-165) vs. Claudio Silva (+145)
  • Jun Yong Park (-255) vs. John Phillips (+215)
  • Maxim Grishin (-350) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (+290)
  • Said Nurmagomedov (-420) vs. Mark Striegl (+335)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (-140) vs. Fares Ziam (+120)
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 38

