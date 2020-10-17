Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 38

The final UFC on ESPN+ 38 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 17, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight showdown. Moving things along, Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian goes down in a women’s flyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute in a light heavyweight bout in a contest, in a fight, and Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Jung is a -185 favorite over Ortega, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chookagian being a +125 underdog against Andrade, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: