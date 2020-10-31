Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 39

The final UFC on ESPN+ 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 31, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall in a middleweight showdown. Moving things along, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili goes down in a featherweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros in a middleweight contest, Maurice Green vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight fight, and Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Hall is a -230 favorite over Silva, who is a +190 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Fili being a +125 underdog against Hall, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Uriah Hall (-230) vs. Anderson Silva (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (-145) vs. Andre Fili (+125)

Kevin Holland (-140) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+120)

Greg Hardy (-320) vs. Maurice Greene (+260)

Bobby Green (-300) vs. Thiago Moises (+250)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (-370) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+310)

Sean Strickland (-330) vs. Jack Marshman (+270)

Jason Witt (-145) vs. Cole Williams (+125)

Dustin Jacoby (-320) vs. Justin Ledet (+260)

Cortney Casey (-230) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+190)

Miles Johns (-160) vs. Kevin Natividad (+140)

Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+290)