Saturday, October 31, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 39

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+ 39 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 31, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall in a middleweight showdown. Moving things along, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili  goes down in a featherweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros in a middleweight contest, Maurice Green vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight fight, and Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Hall is a -230 favorite over Silva, who is a +190 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Fili being a +125 underdog against Hall, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Uriah Hall (-230) vs. Anderson Silva (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (-145) vs. Andre Fili (+125)

Kevin Holland (-140) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+120)

Greg Hardy (-320) vs. Maurice Greene (+260)

Bobby Green (-300) vs. Thiago Moises (+250)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (-370) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+310)

Sean Strickland (-330) vs. Jack Marshman (+270)

Jason Witt (-145) vs. Cole Williams (+125)

Dustin Jacoby (-320) vs. Justin Ledet (+260)

Cortney Casey (-230) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+190)

Miles Johns (-160) vs. Kevin Natividad (+140)

Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+290)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC On ESPN+ 39

The final UFC on ESPN+ 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 39 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Anderson...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall

UFC on ESPN+ 39 goes down tonight (Sat. October 31, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we...
Read more
Bellator

Gegard Mousasi Critical of His Victory After Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi fought to a decision win at Bellator 250 and it was not the fight fans were expecting to see between...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+39 Weigh-In Results: Silva vs. Hall Official

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 weigh-ins are now complete! Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 39 will take place inside...
Read more
Interviews

Casey Kenney Wants To Fight On UFC 256, Interested In Song Yadong

Casey Kenney has already competed four times in 2020 but that is not enough for him. Kenney fought for...
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva Has ‘No Regrets’ Over His PED Suspensions

Anderson Silva is set to make the final walk to the Octagon on Saturday night against Uriah Hall, and took time to...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Interested In Seeing Gegard Mousasi Fighting At Light Heavyweight Next

Gegard Mousasi is Bellator's new middleweight champion, but Scott Coker is interested in seeing him fight at light heavyweight.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube