Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 40

The final UFC on ESPN+ 40 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 40 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 7, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser goes down in a heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha in a bantamweight contest, Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight fight, Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan and in a women’s strawweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Santos is a -240 favorite over Teixeira, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Arlovski being a +235 underdog against Boser, who is a -275 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2, 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (-240) vs. Glover Teixeira (+200)

Tanner Boser (-275) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+235)

Raoni Barcelos (-350) vs. Khalid Taha (+290)

Brendan Allen (-110) vs. Ian Heinisch (-110)

Yan Xiaonan (-130) vs. Claudia Gadelha (-110)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)