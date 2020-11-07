Saturday, November 7, 2020

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 40

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ESPN+ 40 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC on ESPN+ 40 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 7, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser goes down in a heavyweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha in a bantamweight contest, Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight fight, Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan and in a women’s strawweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Santos is a -240 favorite over Teixeira, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Arlovski being a +235 underdog against Boser, who is a -275 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Thiago Santos (-240) vs. Glover Teixeira (+200)
  • Tanner Boser (-275) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+235)
  • Raoni Barcelos (-350) vs. Khalid Taha (+290)
  • Brendan Allen (-110) vs. Ian Heinisch (-110)
  • Yan Xiaonan (-130) vs. Claudia Gadelha (-110)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Bevon Lewis (-110) vs. Trevin Giles (-110)
  • Giga Chikadze (-485) vs. Jamey Simmons (+385)
  • Alexander Romanov (-335) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+275)
  • Darren Elkins (-230) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (+190)
  • Max Griffin (-145) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+125)
  • Sarah Moras (-185) vs. Vanessa Melo (+160)
