Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 41

The final UFC on ESPN+ 41 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 14, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight showdown. Moving things along, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams goes down.

Rounding out the main card is Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna in a women’s strawweight fight, and Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland.

According to oddsmakers, RDA is a -175 favorite over Felder, who is a +155 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Williams being a +190 underdog against Alhassan, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos (-175) vs. Paul Felder (+155)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-230) vs. Khaos Williams (+190)

Kay Hansen (-220) vs. Cory McKenna (+180)

Brendan Allen (-110) vs. Sean Strickland (-110)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Miranda Granger (-140) vs. Ashley Yoder (+120)

Alex Morono (-190) vs. Rhys McKee (+165)

Louis Smolka (-130) vs. Jose Quinonez (+110)

Kanako Murata (-175) vs. Randa Markos (+155)

Tony Gravely (-150) vs. Geraldo de Freitas (+130)

Don’Tale Mayes (-225) vs. Roque Martinez (+185)