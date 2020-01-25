Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Raleigh

The final UFC Raleigh betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Raleigh is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM EST. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5:00 PM EST.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight showdown takes place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight bout, Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, and Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -240 favorite over JDS, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +225 underdog against RDA, who is a -265 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN+/7:00 PM EST)

Curtis Blaydes (-240) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+200)

Rafael dos Anjos (-265) vs. Michael Chiesa (+225)

Alex Perez (-275) vs. Jordan Espinosa (+235)

Angela Hill (-160) vs. Hannah Cifers (+140)

Jamahal Hill (-135) vs. Darko Stosic (+115)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/5:00 PM EST)

Bevon Lewis (-450) vs. Dequan Townsend (+360)

Arnold Allen (-300) vs. Nik Lentz (+240)

Lucie Pudilova (-175) vs. Justine Kish (+155)

Montel Jackson (-630) vs. Felipe Colares (+465)

Tony Gravely (-120) vs. Brett Johns (EVEN)

Nate Landwehr (-125) vs. Herbert Burns (+105)

Sara McMann (-155) vs. Lina Lansberg (+135)