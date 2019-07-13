Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Sacramento

UFC Sacramento Headliner

The final UFC Sacramento betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 

UFC Sacramento is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 13, 2019) from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight bout between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd. The co-main event features a bout between bantamweight bout Urijah Faber and Ricky Simon.

Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout, and Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout rounded out the main card. 

According to oddsmakers, Ladd is a -170 favorite over De Randamie, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Faber being a +285 underdog against Simon, who is a -345 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Aspen Ladd (-170) vs. Germaine De Randamie (+150)
  • Ricky Simon (-345) vs. Urijah Faber 285)
  • Mirsad Bektic (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+145)
  • Karl Roberson (-225) vs. Wellington Turman (+185)
  • Marvin Vettori (-150) vs. Cezar Ferreira (+130)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Mike Rodriguez (-420) vs. John Allan (+335)
  • Sheymon Moraes (-120) vs. Andre Fili (EVEN)
  • Julianna Pena (-165) vs. Nicco Montaño (+145)
  • Ryan Hall (-115) vs. Darren Elkins (-105)
  • Brianna Van Buren (-125) vs. Livinha Souza (+105)
  • Liu Pingyuan (-140) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+120)
  • Vince Morales (-145) vs. Benito Lopez (+125)

