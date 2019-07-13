Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Sacramento

The final UFC Sacramento betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC Sacramento is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 13, 2019) from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.
The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight bout between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd. The co-main event features a bout between bantamweight bout Urijah Faber and Ricky Simon.
Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout, and Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout rounded out the main card.
According to oddsmakers, Ladd is a -170 favorite over De Randamie, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Faber being a +285 underdog against Simon, who is a -345 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Aspen Ladd (-170) vs. Germaine De Randamie (+150)
- Ricky Simon (-345) vs. Urijah Faber 285)
- Mirsad Bektic (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+145)
- Karl Roberson (-225) vs. Wellington Turman (+185)
- Marvin Vettori (-150) vs. Cezar Ferreira (+130)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Mike Rodriguez (-420) vs. John Allan (+335)
- Sheymon Moraes (-120) vs. Andre Fili (EVEN)
- Julianna Pena (-165) vs. Nicco Montaño (+145)
- Ryan Hall (-115) vs. Darren Elkins (-105)
- Brianna Van Buren (-125) vs. Livinha Souza (+105)
- Liu Pingyuan (-140) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+120)
- Vince Morales (-145) vs. Benito Lopez (+125)