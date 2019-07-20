Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC San Antonio:

The final UFC San Antonio betting odds are in as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC San Antonio is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 20, 2019) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 PM ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will serve as the headliner. Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris serves as the co-headliner in a heavyweight bout.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams in a heavyweight bout, James Vick vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout, Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight contest, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Edwards is a -125 favorite over RDA, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oleinik being a +125 underdog against Harris, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (9 PM ET, ESPN)

Leon Edwards (-125) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+105)

Walt Harris (-145) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+125)

Juan Adams (-115) vs. Greg Hardy (-105)

Dan Hooker (-140) vs. James Vick (+120)

Alexander Hernandez (-175) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+155)\

Ben Rothwell (-185) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+160)

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN)

Alex Caceres (-145) vs. Steven Peterson (+125)

Irene Aldana (-155) vs. Raquel Pennington (+135)

Klidson Abreu (-160) vs. Sam Alvey (+140)

Jennifer Maia (-130) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+110)

Ray Borg (-235) vs. Gabriel Silva (+195)

Jin Soo Son (-200) vs. Mario Bautista (+170)

Domingo Pilarte (-320) vs. Felipe Colares (+260)